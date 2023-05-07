Gomber (3-4) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings in a 5-2 victory over the Mets. He struck out three.

After a shaky start to the season, Gomber has turned a corner and won three straight outings, posting a 1.59 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 17 innings over that stretch. His 10:7 K:BB during the win streak is far from dominant, but the southpaw has kept the ball in the park and limited any damage. While he's trending in the right direction, Gomber will still carry a 6.75 ERA into his next start, which is likely to come next weekend in Coors Field against the Phillies.