Gomber (3-6) earned the victory Thursday in San Francisco, striking out five in six innings while allowing two runs on five hits, a hit batsman and a walk.

Both runs against Gomber in the second inning as he allowed four batters to reach safely. He settled down and would end up retiring the final eight batters he faced. The lefty needed a good outing following two straight disastrous starts. It has been feast or famine for the 28-year-old this season with six quality starts and five disappointing outings. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Cleveland.