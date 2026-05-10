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Sullivan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Sullivan will hit the bench for the series finale after he went 0-for-10 with six strikeouts over the past three games while making two starts at catcher and one at designated hitter. Despite the recent uptick in playing time, Sullivan is unlikely to move into a full-time role so long as top backstop Hunter Goodman is healthy.

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