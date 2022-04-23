The Rockies list Kuhl (hip) as their probable starting pitcher for Sunday's game in Detroit.
Kuhl's inclusion on the pitching schedule for this weekend's series in Detroit confirms that he felt fine coming out of his between-starts bullpen session after he was nagged by a right hip issue in his most recent outing Monday against the Phillies. Despite being at less-than-optimal health against Philadelphia, Kuhl cruised through six shutout innings at Coors Field en route to nabbing his first win of the season.