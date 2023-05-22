Anderson is slated to start Monday's game against the Marlins at Coors Field.
After being poached off waivers from the Rays on May 12, Anderson moved into the Colorado rotation a few days later and provided a big lift for a shorthanded pitching staff. He took a no-decision in his team debut but did his part to keep the Rockies competitive with the Reds, working five scoreless frames and striking out three while allowing only two baserunners. Anderson will get the chance to build on that performance while he kicks off what will likely be a two-start week; his second turn is expected to come Saturday versus the Mets, also at Coors Field.