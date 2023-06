The Rockies selected Montes' contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Montes has been raking at Albuquerque this season, batting .321 with 12 home runs, 47 RBI, 56 runs and four stolen bases over 282 plate appearances. He'll receive his first call-up to the big leagues and could settle into the short side of a platoon at second base with the lefty-hitting Harold Castro. Colorado optioned Alan Trejo to Albuquerque to clear room on the active roster for Montes.