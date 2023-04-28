The Rockies recalled Seabold from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.
With German Marquez (elbow) landing on the 15-day injured list Friday, Seabold will take Marquez's spot on the Rockies' pitching staff. Seabold has already made six appearances for Colorado this season, logging a 5.23 ERA and 1.55 WHIP alongside a 10:3 K:BB ratio through 10.1 innings. He's a likely candidate to replace Marquez in the rotation, otherwise he could work in a multi-inning relief role.
