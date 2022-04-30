Romo is hitting .347/.390/.514 with two home runs, 14 RBI and 14 runs scored across 82 plate appearances with High-A Spokane to begin the 2022 season.

Romo's primary draw as a prospect is his defensive ability. His upside with the bat has been less clear, with particular concern about his hit tool. However, he's struck out at just a 15.9 percent clip to begin the season at High-A Spokane, and he maintained a similar mark with Single-A Fresno last year. Romo will get more of a test once he advances to the upper levels of the minors, but his .401 wOBA and 154 wRC+ are positive indicators for the time being.