Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

The 33-year-old started all seven games since he returned from the injured list last weekend, though he's still experienced a bit of tightness in his calf since being activated and hasn't pushed himself while running the bases. There's been no report that Diaz has further aggravated the injury, so his absence from the lineup Sunday is likely just a maintenance day. Jacob Stallings is receiving a turn behind the plate in the series finale.