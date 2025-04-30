Diaz will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Diaz and Martin Maldonado have now made 15 starts apiece behind the plate through the Padres' first 30 games of the season, but the former offers more offensive upside at this stage of his career and could eventually recapture the lion's share of the playing time at catcher. The Padres will hand Diaz his second straight start after he brought his season average up to .192 with a 2-for-4 performance in Tuesday's 7-4 win.