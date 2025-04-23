Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Diaz was responsible for the only scoring in Tuesday's 2-0 win when he popped a two-run home run in the second inning, but that has been one of the few highlights for the veteran backstop this season. He's hitting just .190/.306/.286 over 50 plate appearances, and Diaz's poor production has resulted in him moving into more of a timeshare with Martin Maldonado behind the plate. Maldonado will pick up the start Wednesday and has now been included in the lineup in nine of the Padres' last 14 games.