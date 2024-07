Tovar went 3-for-6 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Tovar continued his hot stretch at the plate. He homered in the first inning and has gone deep five times in his last six starts. Tovar also has an 11-game hitting streak -- six of which have come on the road -- during which he's gone 22-for-51 with 12 RBI and 10 runs scored.