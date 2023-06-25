Tovar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Tovar knocked in the Rockies' last two runs of the game, giving them just enough for the win. The shortstop has hit safely in his last nine games, going 13-for-37 (.351) over that span. For the season, he's up to a .262/.296/.430 slash line with seven homers, 33 RBI, 34 runs scored and three stolen bases through 73 contests. Tovar hit leadoff for the first time this season Sunday, but that was likely just because Jurickson Profar had the day off. Over the last couple of weeks, Tovar has often hit second in the order.