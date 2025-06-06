The Rockies placed Tovar (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to June 3.

Tovar injured his left oblique Monday and hasn't appeared in a game since and will now require a stint on the injured list. The Rockies selected Ryan Ritter's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday to provide some depth at the shortstop position. Tovar is slashing .258/.301/.406 with three homers in 138 plate appearances this season.