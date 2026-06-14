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Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Three hits in return

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tovar went 3-for-6 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Athletics.

Tovar missed a couple of games due to calf soreness. The shortstop played the bulk of this blowout, though Edouard Julien was brought in at second base with Willi Castro moving over to short in the eighth inning. It looks like Tovar should be good to handle a starting role again moving forward. He's hitting .231 (9-for-39) in June, though he's up to .218 on the year with a .605 OPS, five home runs, 24 RBI, 21 runs scored, 14 doubles and four stolen bases over 67 contests.

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