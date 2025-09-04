Marquez allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two batters over five innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Wednesday.

Marquez seemed destined for a loss when the Giants scored four times over the first three innings, but Colorado's offense plated five runs across the fourth and fifth frames to take him off the hook. It was nonetheless a rough outing for the veteran hurler, who has now given up 12 runs over 9.1 innings since returning from the injured list Aug. 29. Marquez has given up four or more earned runs 10 times in 22 starts this season, which helps explain his 6.19 season ERA.