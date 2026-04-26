Marquez (3-1) earned the win against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk with two strikeouts over six innings.

Marquez surrendered four runs in the second inning but rebounded with four scoreless frames to finish strong. Through five starts, the 31-year-old has alternated between three four-run outings and two scoreless efforts. Overall, he owns a 4.38 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 24.2 innings and lines up for a home matchup against the White Sox next weekend.