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Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Checking back into lineup Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Goodman (shoulder) will start at catcher and bat third in Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Goodman has been cleared to resume his usual duties behind plate following a three-game absence due to left shoulder inflammation. While the Rockies could look to build in an off day for Goodman during their six-game week at Coors Field, fantasy managers should have no hesitation about keeping the two-time All-Star catcher active now that he's been confirmed to start in the series opener with the Dodgers.

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