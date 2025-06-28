Goodman is considered day-to-day due to hamstring tightness, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Goodman was absent from Friday's lineup against Milwaukee, the second straight game in which he's been out of Colorado's starting nine. He could return to action Saturday, but Braxton Fulford figures to see more work behind the dish for as long as Goodman is sidelined. Goodman is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 9-for-28 (.321) with three home runs and eight RBI.