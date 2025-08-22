Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Exiting starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodman is not in the lineup for Friday's contest in Pittsburgh.
Goodman was initially slated for a day off Thursday versus the Dodgers before being a late addition to the lineup. He'll now receive that breather in the first game of the Rockies' road trip, yielding catching duties to Braxton Fulford.
