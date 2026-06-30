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Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Goes deep again Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Goodman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in a loss to the Marlins on Monday.

Goodman continued his power binge with a 442-foot solo shot to left-center field in the seventh inning. The backstop has now gone deep five times over his past four contests, with a three-homer game against Minnesota on Saturday providing the bulk of those long balls. Goodman ranks second in the majors with 26 home runs overall, and he's already five away from the impressive 31 homers he slugged across 144 contests in his breakout campaign last year.

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