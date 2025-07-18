Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Sitting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodman is not in Friday's lineup against the Twins.
Goodman will get the final game of the first half and the first game of the second half off, with his first All-Star appearance sandwiched in between. Austin Nola will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
