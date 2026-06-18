Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Smacks two-run homer

Goodman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Cubs.

Goodman wrapped up the Rockies' six-game road trip with a homer. He went 8-for-25 (.320) with three homers and six RBI during the trip. For the season, the catcher has batted .251 with an .858 OPS, 21 long balls, 39 RBI, 46 runs scored, 12 doubles and five stolen bases over 69 contests. The Rockies continue to have three catchers on the roster, allowing Goodman to get some turns at designated hitter to keep his strong bat in the lineup nearly every day.