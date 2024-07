Cave is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

The lefty-hitting Cave will retreat to the bench for the series opener in Cincinnati after he had started in four of the Rockies' previous five contests. With southpaw Andrew Abbott on the bump for the Reds, Cave will cede his spot in the lineup to the right-handed-hitting Aaron Schunk, who will get the start at third base while Ryan McMahon serves as the Rockies' designated hitter.