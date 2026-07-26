Rockies' Jared Thomas: Returns from Double-A injured list

Double-A Hartford reinstated Thomas (wrist) from its 7-day injured list Wednesday and assigned him to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Thomas has yet to make his 2026 debut at Double-A following a lengthy recovering from offseason surgery to address a fractured hamate bone in his right wrist. The 23-year-old outfielder played in four rehab games in the ACL prior to the All-Star break and will stick around in Arizona to continue stockpiling at-bats. He'll likely report back to Hartford once he regains his timing at the plate.