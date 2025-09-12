Thomas slashed .239/.343/.368 with three home runs, 11 steals, a 13.2 percent walk rate and a 35.2 percent strikeout rate in 43 games for Double-A Hartford.

The No. 42 overall pick in last year's draft, Thomas capitalized on good fortune (.421 BABIP) and the favorable hitting conditions in Spokane to slash .330/.427/.495 with 11 homers and 22 steals in 73 games at High-A before getting promoted to Double-A on his 22nd birthday July 1. Given that his strikeout rate spiked to a danger zone when he was promoted to an age-appropriate level and more neutral hitting environment, Thomas' dynasty stock is trending down to close 2025, but he'll have a chance to up his stock in the coming months playing in the Arizona Fall League. Thomas saw the majority of his starts in left field this year, which puts more pressure on him to provide significant offensive value.