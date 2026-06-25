Rockies' Jimmy Herget: Locks down second save

Herget secured the save Wednesday against the Red Sox, throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out two.

It didn't seem initially like the Rockies would have a save opportunity Wednesday, but Coloroado turned a 6-3 deficit into an 8-6 advantage across the seventh and eighth innings. The rally opened the door for Herget to nail down his second save of the season, and it's worth noting the hurler worked behind Antonio Senzatela. Through 19.1 innings, Herget has a 4.19 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB with four holds.