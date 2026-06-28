Rockies' Jimmy Herget: Emerging as closer option

Herget notched a save against the Twins on Saturday by retiring both batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Colorado took an 8-2 lead into the ninth frame and initially handed the ball to Zach Agnos. However, Agnos got only one out while allowing three runs to score, turning what was looking like a blowout into a close game. Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer consequently turned to Herget, who put out the flames with a pair of flyouts. Herget has recorded a save in two of his past three appearances and hasn't allowed an earned run in any of his past six outings. That puts him firmly in the conversation for Colorado's primary closer role, especially since Antonio Senzatela has gone 0-for-4 in save chances while posting a 5.56 ERA and 1.85 WHIP over his past nine appearances.