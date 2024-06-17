The Rockies reinstated Lawrence (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Lawrence landed on the injured list May 27 with a right shoulder strain. He didn't look particularly good in his lone rehab appearance with Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits one walk while registering one out and taking the loss, but the 29-year-old right-hander will return to Colorado's bullpen ahead of Monday's game against the Dodgers. Prior to his injury, Lawrence registered a 5.91 ERA and 1.83 WHIP over 21.1 innings.