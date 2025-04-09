Lawrence (1-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-innings win over the Cardinals, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out two over 1.2 scoreless innings of relief.

The former Rockie has had a strong start to his first season at a lower altitude. Through his first six appearances as a Pirate, Lawrence has a 1.35 ERA and 9:4 K:BB in 6.2 innings, adding a hold to Wednesday's win. With David Bednar trying to work things out at Triple-A and Colin Holderman (knee) on the shelf, Lawrence is Pittsburgh's top high-leverage option from the right side behind behind current closer Dennis Santana.