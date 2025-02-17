Lawrence changed the grip on his sweeper this offseason, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Lawrence entered 2024 as one of Colorado's better relievers, but he struggled to a 6.49 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across 59.2 innings and quickly lost his role as closer. He consulted with pitching experts at Rapsodo Baseball this offseason, who determined that Lawrence was releasing the ball off of his index finger when throwing a sweeper, rather than his middle finger. With the adjustment, Lawrence is hoping to regain his 2023 form when he tallied 11 saves and 11 holds.