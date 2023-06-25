Lawrence allowed a run on three hits and a walk with no strikeouts in one inning but earned the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

It wasn't pretty, but Lawrence induced a double play to erase one hit and got Luis Rengifo to groundout with runners on first and second. This was the first earned run charged to Lawrence since June 7. He's up to four saves, including a pair during this weekend series versus the Angels. For the season, he's at a 3.02 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 41:20 K:BB with seven holds and a 3-3 record through 41.2 innings. He appears to be set to continue seeing late-inning chances.