Lawrence struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 7-4 win over the Angels.

Lawrence has given up four runs (three earned) while striking out nine over 11.1 innings in June. He's served as a general high-leverage option rather than a full-time closer, though all three of his saves on the year have come this month. He's at a 2.88 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 41:19 K:BB while also picking up seven holds through 40.2 innings as one of the Rockies' busiest relievers.