Lawrence agreed to a one-year contract with the Rockies on Thursday to avoid arbitration.

The financial details of Lawrence's new deal are currently unknown. The 30-year-old righty struggled mightily in 2024, finishing with a 6.49 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over 59.2 innings out of the bullpen. Playing his home games at Coors Field could be partially to blame for his poor performance, but fantasy managers would likely be better off staying away from Lawrence until he proves his solid 2023 campaign wasn't simply an outlier.