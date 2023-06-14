Lawrence allowed two walks across 1.2 scoreless innings Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Lawrence entered the game in the seventh inning with runners on second and third and one out. He got out of that jam with a pair of groundouts and also pitched a fairly uneventful eighth inning. Lawrence appeared to be the team's primary closer after Pierce Johnson lost his grip on the role, though he's entered the last four games in high-leverage spots -- rather than traditional save situations -- and has also worked multiple innings on two occasions. That usage suggests manager Bud Black won't reserve Lawrence for the closer role, though he could still pick up occasional saves.