Rockies manager Bud Black said Monday that Bryant is not in Monday's lineup against the Reds due to a sore back, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Black noted that Bryant is "a little sore" after the 32-year-old made a twisting catch in the outfield during Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Dodgers. Bryant is consulting with doctors and trainers and is considered day-to-day for now. Jacob Stallings is serving as the designated hitter Monday, while Elehuris Montero is at first base against Reds southpaw Andrew Abbott.