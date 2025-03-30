Bryant is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
Bryant will take a seat after he went 0-for-8 with three strikeouts while serving as Colorado's designated hitter in the first two games of the season-opening series. Hunter Goodman will get a day off from catching duties and will spell Bryant as the Rockies' DH.
