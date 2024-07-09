Gilbreath (elbow/shoulder) threw his third bullpen session Saturday and will begin facing hitters at the Rockies' facility in Arizona this week, MLB.com reports. "[His side session] went great, he threw all his pitches," manager Bud Black said. "He'll be in some games within a week in Arizona, and then probably we'll jump him up a level."

Gilbreath is working his way back from his March 14, 2023 Tommy John surgery, and though he was initially projected to return from the injured list in May, his 2024 debut was pushed back after he strained his shoulder earlier in the spring. According to the report, Gilbreath is considered fully recovered from the shoulder issue, so he's now in the process of building back up from elbow surgery. If he responds well to facing hitters, Gilbreath could begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League before eventually moving up to a higher-level affiliate later this month.