Gilbreath (shoulder/elbow) completed two bullpen sessions during the Rockies' recent road trip in St. Louis and Minnesota that ran from June 6 to 12, MLB.com reports.

Gilbreath was expected to throw another bullpen session during the Rockies' current homestand before the club decides whether he's ready to take the next step in his rehab program: facing hitters. The southpaw reliever is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and had previously made a rehab appearance with Triple-A Albuquerque on April 23 before being pulled off the assignment after experiencing shoulder discomfort. He could be ready to resume the rehab assignment by the end of June if he avoids any further snags in his recovery while he continues the ramp-up process.