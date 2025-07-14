The Rockies have selected Belyeu with the 74th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Belyeu struggled with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League last summer (.658 OPS in 18 games) and struck out too much this spring (25.0 K% in 32 games) before a broken thumb ended his season in March. A three-year player at Texas, Belyeu won Big 12 Conference Player of the Year in 2024 after slashing .329/.423/.667 with 18 home runs and a 17.7 percent strikeout rate in 59 games. His plus arm and strong, 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame should fit well in right field, as long as he makes good enough swing decisions at the plate. Belyeu flashed his upside as a four-category masher as a sophomore, but his recent struggles on the Cape and with strikeouts this spring illustrate the risk in his profile.