Toglia went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored Friday against the Cardinals.

Toglia drew his second straight start in right field over Hunter Goodman since being recalled from the majors Thursday. He drove in one in his first appearance since the promotion and had another productive game Friday when he cleared the bases with a three-RBI triple in the fourth inning. Toglia came around to score on the same play but was not credited with an RBI due to an error by the Cardinals. The Rockies have rotated their outfield regularly this season, but Toglia appears to be the preferred option in right field for the time being.