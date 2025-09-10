Toglia was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Toglia will return to the big leagues after being sent down to Albuquerque on Aug. 3, batting .367 with six home runs, 17 RBI and 16 runs scored over 25 contests following his demotion. The 27-year-old will replace Warming Bernabel (concussion) on the major-league roster after Bernabel was placed on the 7-day injured list Tuesday.