Toglia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Orioles.

Toglia has held a regular role in the Colorado lineup since July 16, when he was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. In that span, he's hit just .170 with a 33 percent strikeout rate, though he has homered in two of his last three starts -- neither of which have come at home. The Rockies have shown a willingness to let Toglia play through his struggles, though the addition of Hunter Goodman to the roster could complicate his playing time moving forward.