Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Belts 16th long ball

Moniak went 2-for-4 with a home run, an additional run and two total RBI in an 8-7 victory versus the Nationals on Tuesday.

Moniak produced Colorado's first run with an RBI single in the second inning and added a solo homer in the sixth. The 28-year-old had gone homerless in 12 straight games coming into Tuesday and had posted just three RBI during that stretch. Still, Moniak's .894 OPS is on track for a career-best mark, and with 16 homers and 42 RBI through 66 games, he also has a good chance of setting a career high in each of those categories.