Moniak went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's win over Arizona.

Moniak's three-run blast in the fifth inning proved to be the game-deciding swing. It was his 11th long ball of the year and sixth in his last 11 appearances. He's approaching his career high of 14 home runs, which he reached in each of the previous two seasons while with the Angels. Moniak is slashing .245/.295/.500 with 22 extra-base hits and 27 RBI through 207 plate appearances.