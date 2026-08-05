Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Homers again Tuesday

Moniak went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-innings loss to the Rays.

Moniak signed a two-year contract extension earlier Tuesday, and then showed another example of why he's been worth the investment. The outfielder is on a surge since the All-Star break, going 15-for-54 (.278) with four homers and 14 RBI over his last 14 games. For the season, he's batting .278 with an .892 OPS, 19 homers, 52 RBI, 40 runs scored, 13 doubles, four triples and a stolen base over 76 contests. Moniak remains in a strong-side platoon role, but he's got some stability in a favorable hitting environment, which makes him an acceptable depth option in fantasy.