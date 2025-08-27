Moniak went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Astros.

Moniak delivered at the plate Tuesday, putting the Rockies ahead with an RBI single in the third inning and adding on with a two-run double in the fifth frame. The once highly-touted prospect has put together a respectable season in Colorado, though he's been slumping recently, slashing just .196/.193/.286 across his past 15 games.