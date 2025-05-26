Moniak went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk Monday's 3-1 loss to the Cubs.

The Colorado outfielder accounted for his team's lone run when he cracked a 399-foot solo shot off Chicago starter Jameson Taillon in the fifth. Moniak homered for the second consecutive day and picked up his second free pass of the month. In May, the 27-year-old sports a .235 (16-for-68) average with 20 Ks. Through 154 total plate appearances, Moniak is now slashing .217/.266/.406 with 16 runs scored, 15 RBI and a stolen base.