The Rockies recalled Davis from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Davis is taking the roster spot vacated by German Marquez (elbow) and could start Tuesday versus the Red Sox in Marquez's place. The right-hander allowed three runs in one three-inning relief appearance with the Rockies earlier this season and holds a 5.86 ERA and 59:29 K:BB over 58.1 innings in 2024 with Albuquerque.