The Rockies will promote Davis from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Tuesday against the Reds, Suzie Hunter of TheDNVR.com reports.

Davis will step in -- at least for now -- as the fifth man in Colorado's rotation after Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment Saturday. Davis has started three games this season for the Rockies, posting a 6.17 ERA and 1.80 WHIP with 12 strikeouts across 11.2 innings. Whether or not Davis sticks around in the Rockies' rotation could depend on his performance against the red-hot Reds on Tuesday.